Peruvian man sentenced to death for 6 murders in Saitama

A Peruvian man accused of killing six people, including two girls, in their homes in Saitama Prefecture in 2015 was sentenced to death Friday by a Japanese court.
The Saitama District Court handed down the capital sentence to 32-year-old Vayron Jonathan Nakada Ludena, concluding that he can be held liable for his crimes. His defense counsel, who had argued the defendant has schizophrenia and was not mentally competent to be held responsible for his conduct, appealed the ruling.
Nakada Ludena was charged with murder-robbery. The sentence, reached by a panel of professional and lay judges, was in line with prosecutors' request, while his lawyers had sought his acquittal.
"The consequence of claiming the lives of six innocent people is grave and they were cruel crimes," Presiding Judge Naoto Sasaki said in the ruling.
Citing Nakada Ludena's efforts to hide the bodies and wipe away blood at the crime scenes, the judge said the defendant "knew" that his actions were criminal.
According to the ruling, Nakada Ludena broke into three homes in the city of Kumagaya, north of Tokyo, from Sept 14 to 16 in 2015 to steal money and valuable items.
He stabbed to death a couple in their 50s, an 84-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old woman and her 10-year-old and 7-year-old daughters in their respective homes, and stole a car and 9,000 yen in cash.
Nakada Ludena was arrested the following month in connection with the couple's deaths, having been hospitalized after plunging from a second-floor window at the third home on Sept 16. Police subsequently served him with further arrest warrants relating to the other victims.
His lawyers had argued he acted under the overwhelming influence of a mental illness.
The prosecutors had admitted the defendant was becoming paranoid at the time of the crimes but insisted he was competent to judge between right and wrong.
Nakada Ludena remained looking down for over two and a half hours while the ruling was read out through an interpreter.
"It is clear that the defendant knew he was taking dangerous actions that could claim people's lives," the ruling said.
A 45-year-old man whose wife and two daughters were killed by Nakada Ludena asked the lay judges at the trial in February, "What would you think if all of your family were killed one day and you are suddenly left alone?"
On Friday morning, around 500 people queued up in front of the court to get a ticket for 24 seats provided to observe the high-profile case.© KYODO
DaDude
Good!
zones2surf
Well, given that Japan does have the death penalty, it is hard to imagine that the penalty would not be applied in this case.
Takeshi Hasegawa
Excuse me, what is the intention JT quotes his Japanese middle name in every paragraphs and emphasizes his Japaneseness?
Heckleberry
Maybe that's his name.
browny1
Takeshi H -
Other news sites have also reported his name the same.
Apparently it's not his "middle" name, but his double surname - Nakada Ludena.
My kids also have double surnames (eg. Suzuki Browny)
mph1212
How can any sane person by a lawyer and defend this man? They wanted him acquitted, are you kidding me! Anyone who kills the way he did deserves death. They are tainted, a rotten cancer and of no use to society anymore. Lights out Vayron.
thepersoniamnow
Child and elderly killer. He showed no mercy and deserves none himself.
In a just world he would suffer as they did before he dies.
jansob1
I don't care if he is crazy, put this monster down. If I were that father I'd want to do it myself.
mmwkdw
At least he did have a Lawyer. The role of a Lawyer is at times difficult, no more so than in this case.
Strangerland
It's a necessity of a proper justice system.
simon g
What a bunch of cretins. Maybe the immediate victims and relatives of the accused is all that is needed. 500 coffin watchers who get their enjoyment from the morbid and suffering of others. This is sick as well.
mmwkdw
@Strangerland - no idea why someone gave you a -1 for that comment... I guess there are people who get off doing such things.
puregaijin
Accused?? Convicted, no??
oldman_13
I'm not a huge fan of the death penalty, but some heinous crimes deserve the death penalty such as this.
ebisen
I love asking this question here from time to time:
Anyone against the death penalty, please try justifying why this person should be allowed to live? (No religious reasons allowed).
AlexBecu
This is a small taste of what would happened if you listen to the countries advocating for Japan to take in refugees or open it's borders to anyone looking to come and demand rights, food, housing, unemployment checks, and then cry racism towards the country that took them in. Don't fall for it Japan.
Jakko
I always get the feeling that in such cases, death sentence is such an easy way out. I say let the bastard rot in prison for life, isolated.. in my opinion that would be a proper punishment.
Wolfpack
I think the press wants to be sure to accurately identify the person so that someone with a similar name isn’t mistaken for a heinous murderer.