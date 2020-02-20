Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Peruvian man sues state over assault while detained in Osaka

1 Comment
OSAKA

A Peruvian man of Japanese descent filed a damages suit Thursday against the state, alleging he was manhandled and suffered a fractured arm while detained at an immigration facility in Osaka in 2017.

The man, 46, filed the suit with the Osaka District Court, demanding about 2 million yen in damages.

According to the suit, the man was taken to a solitary cell at the Osaka Regional Immigration Bureau around noon on Dec. 20, 2017, after he expressed dissatisfaction with his lunch and became violent.

When an officer opened the cell door at around 9 p.m., the man tried to leave the room, where he was subsequently surrounded and held face down, it said.

He was handcuffed with his arms behind his back and kept in the cell for over 14 hours.

The man created a ruckus a few times during his confinement and had his arm twisted, among other actions.

Around the afternoon of the next day, he experienced swelling and intense pain in his left arm. He was subsequently taken to a medical examiner who told him it was fractured.

The injury took a month to heal, while the use of force by the immigration officers was beyond what was necessary, according to the suit.

However, the Osaka immigration bureau said, "It was a necessary means of restraint as he was being violent."

"He hurled himself against the wall multiple times in order to get out of the room, and we are not aware of how (his arm) came to be fractured," it said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

So he resisted and got hurt. I'm not really seeing what the problem is here.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Extanker, get f*cked you faggot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Finding Vegan and Halal Products at the Supermarket in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 7, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Air Travel With Kids: The Keys To A Successful Flight

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Women's Issues

In Japan, One Size Does Not Fit All Women

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Miura Kaigan Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Tojinbo Cliffs

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Trip to Niigata’s Phallic Shoki Festival

GaijinPot Blog