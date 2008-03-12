Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Peruvian man tells court he never intended to kill Hiroshima girl

HIROSHIMA -- A Peruvian man found guilty of sexually assaulting and killing a 7-year-old Japanese girl in November 2005 in Hiroshima told an appeals court Tuesday he never thought about killing the girl and that he never meant to molest her either. "I have never had the intent of murder," Jose Manuel Torres Yagi, 36, said through an interpreter during a hearing at the Hiroshima High Court. "I did not intend to" molest the girl, Airi Kinoshita, he said.

Yagi called the July 2006 Hiroshima District Court ruling sentencing him to life in prison "unfair," saying he is seeking a more lenient sentence. Asked by his two lawyers about his situation at the time of the crime, Yagi told the high court, "I was not able to do anything because I was ruled by the devil." But Yagi remained silent when prosecutors asked him about his two previous convictions for sexual crimes in Peru.

