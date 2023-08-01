Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

'Perv hunters' arrested in Tokyo for blackmailing alleged voyeur

0 Comments
TOKYO

Three men were arrested recently for allegedly blackmailing a person who they accused of secretly photographing a woman on a street in Tokyo, police said Tuesday, suspecting the offenders were acting as "perv hunters."

Tsubasa Sasao, a 33-year-old resident of Tokyo's Toshima Ward, and the others are suspected of extorting 1 million yen from a man in his 30s in August last year.

Another suspect, Kotaro Matsuoka, a 34-year-old from Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, claimed to be acting as an agent for the woman who was photographed.

They told the man near JR Ikebukuro Station that if he did not admit to photographing the woman they would take him to the police and then demanded money to settle the matter. The man borrowed money from a consumer credit business to make the payment, according to the police.

The man later consulted the police, who suspect the three may have extorted money from other individuals.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo