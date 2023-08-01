'Perv hunters' arrested in Tokyo for blackmailing alleged voyeur

Three men were arrested recently for allegedly blackmailing a person who they accused of secretly photographing a woman on a street in Tokyo, police said Tuesday, suspecting the offenders were acting as "perv hunters."

Tsubasa Sasao, a 33-year-old resident of Tokyo's Toshima Ward, and the others are suspected of extorting 1 million yen from a man in his 30s in August last year.

Another suspect, Kotaro Matsuoka, a 34-year-old from Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, claimed to be acting as an agent for the woman who was photographed.

They told the man near JR Ikebukuro Station that if he did not admit to photographing the woman they would take him to the police and then demanded money to settle the matter. The man borrowed money from a consumer credit business to make the payment, according to the police.

The man later consulted the police, who suspect the three may have extorted money from other individuals.

