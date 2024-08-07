 Japan Today
crime

Philippine police arrest kin of slain Japanese woman, Filipino mom

MANILA

Police have arrested a Filipino woman and her son for allegedly killing a Japanese woman and her Filipino mother in February in Quezon province south of the Philippine capital Manila, officials said Wednesday.

Ligaya Pajulas and her son are among three people facing two murder charges over the deaths of Mai Motegi, 26, and her mother, Lorry Litada, 54, on Feb 21. Pajulas is the sister of Litada and the aunt of Motegi.

The third accused, the patriarch of the suspects' family, remains at large.

Motegi and Litada were initially reported missing weeks after arriving in Tayabas, Quezon, on Feb 20 for property-related transactions. Their bodies were found on March 14, buried near the residence of the suspects in Tayabas, police had said.

According to the police, the two had been sending remittances from Japan to support the Pajulas family.

In his affidavit, the arrested male suspect said he heard his parents discussing a plan to kill the victims due to resentment stemming from alleged maltreatment.

A police official said a video had been obtained in which Pajulas can be heard saying the crime was planned in December with her husband.

The murder charges against the suspects were filed at a local court on July 24, according to prosecutors.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

