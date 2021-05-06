Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Philippine police arrest suspect in murder of 82-year-old Japanese man

MANILA

Philippine police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an 82-year-old Japanese man who was bludgeoned to death earlier this week in a rural town in the northern part of the country.

The police said the suspect, 40-year-old Villamar Ronquillo, was arrested Wednesday in Cuyapo town for the murder of the man known to locals as treasure hunter Norio Kurumatsuka.

The victim's body was found early Wednesday morning in Cuyapo in the province of Nueva Ecija, with visible head injuries and signs of beating, according to the investigation made by the police.

Cuyapo Police Station Chief Lieutenant Col. Erwin Ferry said the suspect is facing murder charges and awaiting trial.

At least three witnesses have come forward attesting to the guilt of the suspect, Ferry told Kyodo News.

He said that days before the crime happened, the two had a verbal altercation after the victim allegedly meddled with some of the suspect's personal belongings.

Ferry said the police are still trying to verify the name and background of the victim in the absence of documents such as an ID, a passport or a driver's license that would provide more solid clues to his identity.

"We already spoke with people from the Japanese Embassy. They said the victim's name is not in their database. The name that we have now is only based on what the people working with the victim told us," he said.

The town's police chief said the victim was engaged in excavating with locals in search of treasure before he was killed. Legend has it that there is treasure hidden away by the former Japanese army when it occupied the Philippines.

