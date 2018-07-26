Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The manual a member of a phone scam group forgot at a convenience store that led to the arrest of four members of the group. Photo: Screenshot: Fuji TV
crime

Phone scammers arrested after one forgets ‘fraud manual,’ phones at convenience store

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday announced that they had arrested the leader and three members of a phone scam group that had been repeatedly deceiving elderly people, after a member of the group forgot his “scam manual” at a convenience store.

In March this year, a 30-year-old member of the group — whose role was to randomly call elderly people in Japan and deceive them into transferring money after telling them false stories — stopped by a convenience store in Tokyo to copy the "scam manual" he was using when conducting the calls. After finishing his task, he forgot the original document in the copy machine as well as a list of phone numbers for elderly people and a bag of several mobile phones used in the scam, next to the copy machine.

When the store manager discovered the forgotten items, he immediately contacted police after suspecting that they were most probably used in a scam, Fuji TV reported.

Using the left behind items, police were able to track down the four men and arrest them on charges of theft.

The leader of the group, identified as, Hideo Miki, 44, was arrested for ordering the members to scam an 82-year-old woman in Chiba this February, a case the police had been investigating after she reported that she was deceived into sending two of her cash cards to a man who told her he had to refund her medical expenses. Miki reportedly withdrew a total of ¥1.9 million from her account using the cash cards.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

What a genius.  how did these idiots ever manage to scam anyone?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Step 5 - Don't leave evidence in convenience store,

You forgot to add this step didn't you Mr Hideo?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Caught based upon luck. 

Targetting the elderly needs to be punished by very long imprisonment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kind of messy that "manual"...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yknow the thing I find striking here, is the presence of mind of the worker. Didn’t just keep it aside as noneofmybusiness or run behind the scammer to promptly hand it over. Good job kid.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

When the store manager discovered the forgotten items, he immediately contacted police

This man deserves a promotion & a medal. Well done, sir!

Actually, I think he may have indirectly saved lives because some of the elderly are known to have committed suicide after their life's savings are gone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

