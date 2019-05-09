Pierre Taki’s trial on drug charge to start on June 5

The trial of Pierre Taki, 52, a Japanese actor and member of the techno-pop duo Denki Groove, who was arrested in March on suspicion of using cocaine, will begin on June 5 at the Tokyo District Court.

Taki, whose real name is Masanori Taki, admitting to using cocaine at a Tokyo apartment in Setagaya Ward, in violation of the Narcotics Control Law. He was released on 4 million yen bail on April 3.

On the day of his arrest on March 12, Taki’s urine sample tested positive for cocaine. According to police, the actor-musician said he began using cocaine and marijuana in his 20s. Police have been questioning him on how he obtained the drugs, Fuji TV reported.

After his release on bail, Taki made a tearful apology to the public, saying: “I’m sincerely sorry for causing trouble and worrying many people.”

Taki’s drug scandal impacted his TV, film and music career. Aside from having his contract terminated with Sony Music Artists Inc, music and videos released by Denki Groove have since been pulled for sale. In addition, scenes starring Taki in NHK’s taiga drama series “Itaden” have been cut and his voice as the snowman Olaf in Disney’s upcoming “Frozen 2” has been dropped.

