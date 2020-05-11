Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested after pit bull attacks police officer at BBQ attended by 30 people

SHIZUOKA

A Shizuoka prefectural police officer was attacked by a pit bull during Golden Week after responding to a complaint about a big group of people barbecuing at a public plaza along the coast in defiance of social distancing guidelines.

The area where the group of about 30 people had gathered was off-limits due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Yasuyuki Aoki, 35, the owner of the four-year-old pit bull terrier, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of gross negligence in allowing his dog to attack the police officer. Police said Aoki, from Mishima City, Shizuoka Prefecture, is allegedly the leader of a loosely-organized criminal gang of delinquents known as Mishima-juku, several of whom have been in trouble with the law before.

The group was attending the barbecue by the sea at Higashi-Izu on May 6. After a nearby resident complained about the noise, a 43-year-old male sergeant from Shimoda police station arrived at the scene around noon and was attacked by the unleashed pit bull. He was bitten on the back of his left knee, requiring eight days to heal.

