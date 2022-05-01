Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police appeal for help from public over 2008 murder of 15-year-old girl

TOYOTA CITY, Aichi

Police in Toyota City on Monday appealed to the public for any information that might help apprehend the person or persons who killed a 15-year-old girl in 2008.

Each year since the murder of Manami Shimizu, police have handed out leaflets at Toyota and Chiryu stations, as well as six other nearby locations, but did not do so in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus. On Monday, officers once again handed out leaflets at the stations, Kyodo News reported. A few local residents placed flowers at the site where the body of Shimizu was found and observed a moment of silence.

Shimizu was found dead at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday May 3, 2008, in a rice field in Toyota City, about one kilometer from her home in Ikoma. She was lying on her back, with a small hand towel stuffed into her mouth and a cord around her neck, next to her bicycle. Her school bag was later found on a riverbank some 15 km away.

A family acquaintance found the body after her family, friends and police began searching for Shimizu when she did not return home after going to her high school, attached to Aichi University of Education, the day before.

She attended a practice session of the high school's soccer team that ended at 6:30 p.m. Friday May 2, and left school by bicycle at around 6:45 p.m. That was the last time she was seen alive.

Police said that in the past 14 years, they have followed up on about 1,400 leads in the case, but with no luck so far.

There is a 3 million yen reward offered for the arrest of the killer or killers. Anyone with any information is asked to call Toyota police at 0120-400538.

No DNA evidence? It is of course possible, but wonder why it is not mentioned either way. Hope they catch the killer.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Diminished chances of any new leads on ‘cold cases’ with each passing year but. there was absolutely no reason police could not have done their annual leaflet handout and area canvass for witnesses & leads. - Such a lame excuse for J police using “coronavirus” for not doing their duty for 3 years?

Disappointing. The victim’s family should be disgusted.

Each year since the murder of Manami Shimizu, police handed out leaflets at Toyota, Chiryu stations and 6 other nearby locations, but did not do so in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus.”
5 ( +5 / -0 )

yes, dna testing should have done without loopholes. also recommended, usage of palantir software after feeding with data of similar or attempting cases in that and neighboring prefectures. better to catch that psycho, because if he comes through he’ll do or try again.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It wasn’t police’s fault that they had to suspend their leaflet handout for two years. The general public had the wrong idea that the coronavirus could be transmitted by hand to hand contact. Many people would have refused to take leaflets.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

