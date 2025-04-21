 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This poster shows the suspect in the murder of a 66-year-old woman in Yugawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2015. Image: Kanagawa Prefectural Police
crime

Police appeal for help 10 years after arson-murder of woman in Kanagawa

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

Kanagawa prefectural police on Monday appealed for the public to come forward with any information that might help catch the person responsible for the murder of a 66-year-old woman whose body was found in the ruins of her burned-out house in Yugawara 10 years ago.

Police have put up posters at JR Yugawawa Station, containing a photo of a suspect taken from surveillance camera footage at the station between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on April 21, 2015. They also handed out about 1,000 flyers with QR codes to view security camera footage to passersby in front of JR Yugawara Station.

On April 21, 2015, a passerby saw flames coming from the window of the 55-square-meter wooden house of Mie Harai at around 6 a.m.

After the fire was extinguished, the body of Harai was found on her bed, with a knife still in the right side of her forehead. Hirai lived alone and was confined to a wheelchair. An investigation showed that the fire started in the living room and that glass at the front entrance door had been smashed. In another development, an elderly man, who lives about 350 meters away from Hirai's house, was assaulted by a young man who hit him with a steel pipe after he returned home at around 12:10 a.m. on April 21.

The suspect is described as being about 170 cms tall and was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and white face mask. He was also carrying a blue and white striped bag and had a black rucksack on his back.

Police said they have questioned about 2,700 people since the murder. Anyone with any information is asked to call Odawara police at 0465-32-0110.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog