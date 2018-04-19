Police appeal for help 3 years after arson-murder of woman in Kanagawa

Kanagawa prefectural police on Friday appealed for the public to come forward with any information that might help catch the person or persons responsible for the murder of a 66-year-old woman whose body was found in the ruins of her burned-out house in Yugawara three years ago.

On Friday morning, police went to JR Yugawawa Station and handed out leaflets containing a photo of a suspect taken from surveillance camera footage at the station between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on April 21, 2015, Fuji TV reported.

On that morning, a passerby saw flames coming from the window of the 55-square-meter wooden house of Mie Harai at around 6 a.m. After the fire was extinguished, the body of Harai was found on her bed, with a knife still in the right side of her forehead. Hirai lived alone and was confined to a wheelchair.

An investigation showed that the fire started in the living room and that glass at the front entrance door had been smashed.

In another development, an elderly man, who lives about 350 meters away from Hirai's house, was assaulted by a young man who hit him with a steel pipe after he returned home at around 12:10 a.m. on April 21.

The suspect is described as being about 170 cms tall and was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and white face mask. He was also carrying a blue and white striped bag and had a black rucksack on his back.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Odawara police at 0465-32-0110.

