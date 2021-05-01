Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police appeal for help from public over 2008 murder of 15-year-old girl

0 Comments
TOYOTA CITY, Aichi

Police in Toyota City on Saturday appealed to the public for any information that might help apprehend the person or persons who killed a 15-year-old girl in 2008.

In previous years, police handed out leaflets at Toyota and Chiryu stations, as well as six other nearby locations, but did not do so last year or again this year due to the coronavirus. Instead, notices have been put up at those stations.

A few local residents placed flowers at the site where the body of Manami Shimizu was found and observed a moment of silence.

Shimizu was found dead at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday May 3, 2008, in a rice field in Toyota City, about one kilometer from her home in Ikoma. She was lying on her back, with a small hand towel stuffed into her mouth and a cord around her neck, next to her bicycle. Her school bag was later found on a riverbank some 15 km away.

A family acquaintance found the body after her family, friends and police began searching for Shimizu when she did not return home after going to her high school, attached to Aichi University of Education, the day before.

She attended a practice session of the high school's soccer team that ended at 6:30 p.m. Friday May 2, and left school by bicycle at around 6:45 p.m. That was the last time she was seen alive.

Police said that in the past 11 years, police have followed up on about 1,400 leads in the case, but with no luck so far.

There is a 3 million yen reward offered for the arrest of the killer or killers. Anyone with any information is asked to call Toyota police at 0120-400538.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel