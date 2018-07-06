Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police arrest 14-year-old student for assaulting teacher

6 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school boy on suspicion of physically assaulting a teacher on the school's premises.  

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Fuji TV reported that the boy hit the 25-year-old male teacher with his bare hands as he was passing through the school’s hallways. The teacher was knocked to the floor and sustained injuries to his chest and head that will require at least two weeks to heal, doctors said. 

Police said the student told them he lost his temper after witnessing the teacher issue a warning to a schoolmate during a break between classes.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Must have been some punch. A 14 year old knocks down a 25 year old? Took a dive more like

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

He'll bow and fake apologize, along with his parents, and nothing will happen to him. But his parents may have some "out of pocket" expenses due to the teacher. Maybe a big "gomenasai" payment too.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"nothing will happen to him. But his parents may have some "out of pocket" expenses due to the teacher. Maybe a big "gomenasai" payment too."

Ya dig.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I’m going to speculate here that the teacher is a domineering bully and the student is a yankee good for nothing punk.

Complete speculation and conjuncture but I wouldn’t be surprised if I was right.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Stewart Gale - I’m going to speculate here that the teacher is a domineering bully and the student is a yankee good for nothing punk.

OH, I see you've been to Ushiku before. I did a few classes at a high school out there last year and your description is pretty spot on.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I don’t know the place but I know these types when I read about them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Festivals

Otaue Rice Planting Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Slices of Japanese Life that Keep me Coming Back for More

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

ALT

Bringing the Concept of ‘Real Life’ English into the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Mishima Skywalk

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon