Police arrest 14-year-old student for assaulting teacher

Police in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school boy on suspicion of physically assaulting a teacher on the school's premises.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Fuji TV reported that the boy hit the 25-year-old male teacher with his bare hands as he was passing through the school’s hallways. The teacher was knocked to the floor and sustained injuries to his chest and head that will require at least two weeks to heal, doctors said.
Police said the student told them he lost his temper after witnessing the teacher issue a warning to a schoolmate during a break between classes.© Japan Today
6 Comments
Vince Black
Must have been some punch. A 14 year old knocks down a 25 year old? Took a dive more like
Michael Jackson
He'll bow and fake apologize, along with his parents, and nothing will happen to him. But his parents may have some "out of pocket" expenses due to the teacher. Maybe a big "gomenasai" payment too.
pudus
"nothing will happen to him. But his parents may have some "out of pocket" expenses due to the teacher. Maybe a big "gomenasai" payment too."
Ya dig.
Stewart Gale
I’m going to speculate here that the teacher is a domineering bully and the student is a yankee good for nothing punk.
Complete speculation and conjuncture but I wouldn’t be surprised if I was right.
Disillusioned
OH, I see you've been to Ushiku before. I did a few classes at a high school out there last year and your description is pretty spot on.
Stewart Gale
I don’t know the place but I know these types when I read about them.