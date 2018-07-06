Police arrest 14-year-old student for assaulting teacher

Police in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school boy on suspicion of physically assaulting a teacher on the school's premises.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Fuji TV reported that the boy hit the 25-year-old male teacher with his bare hands as he was passing through the school’s hallways. The teacher was knocked to the floor and sustained injuries to his chest and head that will require at least two weeks to heal, doctors said.

Police said the student told them he lost his temper after witnessing the teacher issue a warning to a schoolmate during a break between classes.

© Japan Today