crime

Police arrest 2 Japanese fraud suspects deported from Cambodia

SAGA

Police arrested two Japanese men Wednesday over their alleged involvement in a Cambodia-based fraud ring, following their deportation from the Southeast Asian country.

The suspects, 55-year-old Shigeru Sato and Hiroki Ito, 48, were arrested on fraud allegations while aboard a flight headed for Tokyo's Haneda airport, which landed at around 6 a.m.

Investigative sources and people familiar with the matter have said the two are the last of a group of seven Japanese to have been detained in connection with the fraud ring. The rest are back in Japan and have been questioned by Japanese police.

The two are suspected of swindling a resident of Saga Prefecture, investigative sources said.

The pair's arrest comes amid numerous cases of Japanese nationals using bases abroad to commit crimes in their home country.

Among them is the high-profile "Luffy" crime ring case, in which four Japanese nationals were deported from the Philippines in February in connection with a slew of robberies orchestrated across Japan. The suspects called themselves Luffy after a popular anime character.

