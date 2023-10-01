Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police arrest 31 people over illegal casino inside building in Osaka

OSAKA

Osaka Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested the manager of an illegal baccarat casino, 29 employees and a customer. The casino, run by Hiroki Morichika, 41, was operating out of a tenant building in Osaka’s Minami area, Kyodo News reported.

According to police reports, the casino was open 24 hours a day on the third and fourth floors of the building. Police found the casino inside a hidden room with double-door entrance that was kept locked at all times. When customers entered the room, their faces were checked using a security camera to unlock the door. The minimum bet was set at 30,000 yen.

Police arrested a male customer on suspicion of illegal gambling on Saturday, prompting Sunday’s raid. Twenty-nine customers and employees were arrested , but some customers managed to escape by fleeing via the hidden staircase on the second floor.

