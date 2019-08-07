Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police arrest another Chinese man over 7pay fraud

GIFU

Police said Wednesday they have arrested a 25-year-old Chinese man over alleged fraud using the new cashless payment service for Seven-Eleven convenience stores.

Wu Yun Si Qin is suspected of purchasing 10 cartons of e-cigarette cartridges worth 50,000 yen at a 7-Eleven outlet in Tokyo's Nakano Ward on the afternoon of July 3 by using what is believed to be a 7pay ID and password stolen from a 45-year-old man in Nakatsugawa, Gifu Prefecture.

The suspect, a Nakano Ward resident, has admitted to the allegation, saying he was asked by an acquaintance to make the purchase, and the police suspect there is a crime group behind the case.

The payment service by Seven & i Holdings Co was hacked soon after its launch on July 1, and 808 people have lost a total of 38.61 million yen, as of the end of last month, after their IDs and passwords were stolen.

The police have already arrested several people including Chinese nationals in connection with multiple purchases of e-cigarette cartridges and other items using 7pay, suspecting their links with a Chinese-based international crime organization.

The company announced Thursday it has decided to discontinue the service at the end of September, admitting faults with the 7pay-related security system.

The police launched an investigation into the latest case when the man in Nakatsugawa consulted them after receiving a notice from a credit card company that his 7pay had been charged although he had not done it himself.

