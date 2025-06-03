 Japan Today
crime

Police arrest driver who left 2 children in car after crash on Tomei Expressway

SHIZUOKA

Police in Omaezaki City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act for driving without a license and abandoning a car at the scene of an accident.

Police said the man, Akiya Kurebayashi, fled from the scene, leaving two children, aged 8 and 7, in the back seat of the car, NTV reported.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday on a bridge over the Tomei Expressway in Chuo Ward in Hamamatsu City. The car driven by Kurebayashi crashed through a guardrail and fell about 10 meters onto the Tomei Expressway.

Kurebayashi was uninjured and left the scene. The two children suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Local media quoted a witness as saying,"The driver crawled out of the car. I asked him what happened and he said he dozed off for a few seconds. He wasn't angry at himself for causing the accident or like he'd done something. He had a smartphone in one hand."

Police found Kurebayashi walking alone in a hotel parking lot in Chuo Ward on Monday morning and he was arrested. Police said his driver's license had been revoked about 10 years ago after a hit-and-run incident, and the car he was driving was registered to someone else.

According to police, the siblings in the car are the children of Kurebayashi's common-law wife.

