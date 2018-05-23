Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Students sit around a kotatsu at an intersection in Kyoto February in this Twitter photo. Photo: @Minami5003
crime

Police arrest graduate students for Kyoto intersection 'kotatsu' stunt

KYOTO

Two graduate students have been arrested for sitting around a traditional Japanese heated table they set up at the center of a busy intersection in western Japan, police said Wednesday.

Masako Ueda, a 31-year-old student at Kyoto University's graduate school, and fellow 26-year-old student Masatoshi Kato were arrested on suspicion of obstructing traffic. The motivation for their stunt is unknown.

On the evening of Feb. 25, Ueda and Kato allegedly set up the kotatsu" a square table with a heater and blanket attached and common in many Japanese households, with a hot pot cooker on top.

The four sat around the kotatsu for more than 10 minutes at the intersection near the university in Kyoto city. After rushing to the scene, police warned them to move along and the group loaded the table on a handcart and carried it into the university.

Considering it a "very dangerous action" which could have caused a serious accident, police have judged it as a violation of the road traffic law.

Based on dashboard camera footage and other sources of information, Ueda and Kato were the only ones identified among the four people involved. The police are still trying to determine the identities of the other two.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

