Taxi driver arrested for running over pigeon

A Tokyo taxi driver was arrested for deliberately driving into a flock of pigeons and killing one, reportedly because he was angry that the birds were on the road, police said Tuesday.
Atsushi Ozawa, 50, "used his car to kill a common pigeon, which is not a game animal", in the Japanese capital last month, and was arrested on Sunday for violating wildlife protection laws, a Tokyo police spokesman told AFP.
Ozawa sped off from a traffic light when it turned green, plowing his taxi into the bevy of birds at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour, local media said.
The sound of the engine reportedly prompted a surprised passer-by to report the incident.
Police had a veterinarian perform a post-mortem on the hapless pigeon and determined its cause of death as traumatic shock, according to local media.
"Roads belong to humans, so the pigeons should have gotten out of the way," Ozawa was quoted by local media as telling investigators.
Police called his behavior "highly malicious" for a professional driver, before deciding to go ahead with the arrest, broadcaster Fuji TV said.
"Wow, can you get arrested for running over a pigeon?" one user wrote on X.
"He could've just honked his car horn or something. But intentionally killing it? That's crossing the line," another posted.© 2023 AFP
Must have a streak of Chinese in his DNA.
sakurasuki
Sometimes we easily saw cats and crow crops being ran over by car on the street, those driver that hit those animal are being subject for criminal offense too?
Larr Flint
Those Taxi drivers are driving like manicas.
Samit Basu
@sakurasuki
Not if the animal ran into the car. I hit a skunk one time, because it ran in front of my car and froze. I hit the brake but couldn't avoid running over the the poor skunk.
Aurelius
I suggest reading the article again.
He was arrested because of his malicious intent
Accidentally hitting an animal whilst driving responsibly isn't generally considered a crime