Police arrest man wanted over murder of 20-year-old Niigata woman

Police arrested a man on Monday wanted for the alleged murder of a 20-year-old woman three days ago in Niigata, northwest of Tokyo.

Ryosuke Saito, 25, who had been on the run since Yuzuki Ishizawa was stabbed to death in a building near JR Niigata Station on Friday evening, was arrested after a convenience store in the city reported seeing a man resembling Saito outside, they said.

The police put him on the national wanted list on Saturday, saying he was wearing a grayish shirt and dark-colored pants at the time he left the scene.

Saito was acquainted with Ishizawa, who worked at a drinking establishment in the building, according to the police.

Saito's mother in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, called the police on Thursday saying Saito had hinted at attacking his ex-girlfriend and killing himself.

Niigata police have also found a note at the scene, believed to have been written by Saito, which hinted at his suicide.

