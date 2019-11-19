Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police arrest man wanted over murder of 20-year-old Niigata woman

0 Comments
NIIGATA

Police arrested a man on Monday wanted for the alleged murder of a 20-year-old woman three days ago in Niigata, northwest of Tokyo.

Ryosuke Saito, 25, who had been on the run since Yuzuki Ishizawa was stabbed to death in a building near JR Niigata Station on Friday evening, was arrested after a convenience store in the city reported seeing a man resembling Saito outside, they said.

The police put him on the national wanted list on Saturday, saying he was wearing a grayish shirt and dark-colored pants at the time he left the scene.

Saito was acquainted with Ishizawa, who worked at a drinking establishment in the building, according to the police.

Saito's mother in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, called the police on Thursday saying Saito had hinted at attacking his ex-girlfriend and killing himself.

Niigata police have also found a note at the scene, believed to have been written by Saito, which hinted at his suicide.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

“Saito's mother in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, called the police on Thursday saying Saito had hinted at attacking his ex-girlfriend and killing himself.”

And she later told the police, who were trying to contact him, to not come, that they weren’t needed after all.

It’s a tragedy that this murder wasn’t prevented. I’m glad at least they caught the suspect before he caused further harm.

Invalid CSRF

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daikanyama: A Guide To Tokyo’s Little Brooklyn

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kinosaki Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Recipe: Gluten-free Mikan Cake

Savvy Tokyo

6 Things to Look for When Choosing a Japanese Language School

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon