Police checking dash cam over car accident that left 2 toddlers dead

Police are analyzing images captured by a dashboard camera on a light vehicle after it collided with a car and rammed into a group of toddlers in western Japan, leaving two of them dead, police officials said Thursday.
The driver of the car, Fumiko Shintate, 52, who was arrested at the scene of the Wednesday accident, told investigators she was not paying enough attention when she made a right turn and collided with the light vehicle that was traveling in the opposite lane at an intersection in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.
The police are now investigating her on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death and injury.
The driver of the light vehicle, Michiko Shimoyama, 62, was also arrested at the scene but was released later Wednesday as the police apparently deemed she did not have much responsibility in the accident.
Shimoyama's light vehicle was the only one equipped with a dashcam, according to the police.
Of the 13 children hit by the light vehicle, two of them, both aged 2, were killed while another 2-year-old was left in critical condition. The other children along with three nursery teachers also received injuries.
Both drivers were uninjured in the accident, which happened around 10:15 a.m. as the children and teachers were taking a walk near their Leimond-Oumi Nursery School.
As there were no guardrails or curbs at the intersection, National Police Agency Commissioner General Shunichi Kuryu said the police intend to beef up safety measures including setting up more guardrails along routes to and from schools.
Neighbors and others continued to come to the accident site Thursday to offer flowers, snacks and beverages to the young victims.
"It is unbearable to think that children who had only lived two years of their lives died," said Yoshitaro Fujinaga, 81. "I don't want people who get behind the wheel to think lightly of driving."
"There are many children in this area. It pains me to think that the deceased children may have been among them," said a 76-year-old woman.
The nursery school was closed for the day. Meanwhile, the operator says it will refrain from taking its children out for walks for the time being.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Sha
Felt really terrible after reading about this on the morning paper. Drivers tend to forget that a split second miss can result in a gigantic damage. I have also noticed an increase in people using their phones while drivingI used to notice 2-3 drivers during my 10 minute walk home along a national road, now it's 2-3 drivers not using their phone. If the police wants to catch these offenders, I suggest they walk during rush hours.
sakurasuki
I'm really sorry to those families.
She's pretty fortunate since her dashcam can be really useful in this kind of situation. Especially when it needs to determine who was driving carelessly that lead that fatal accident.
ebisen
You think? The dash cam will only help establish how much of the fault she bears. Was she too fast or not? Did she react in way, and if not why not? In Japan you can self incriminate with evidence you took.
sakurasuki
In Japan for any accident that involved at least two cars, even innocent car driver that become a victim can not have 0 % responsibility , usually will get around 10%. So can you imagine if she didn't have that dashcam? She only can hope that investigation will clear her.
Thanks to her dashcam so those investigator rely on her cam to find out what is really going on at that time.
Otherwise she'll be under custody like Fumiko
Schopenhauer
Japanese roads (alleys) are very much complicated like mazes since the roads were built when cars were not running. Drivers are easily get lost when they are driving in Tokyo. To lessen traffic accidents, roads must be rearranged. But it is not possible.
zichi
School routes need to be checked to ensure safety at intersections.
Goodlucktoyou
Freak event. Police will be forced to intimidate drivers for small infractions. But people need to know that safe driving is safe driving.