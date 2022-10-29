Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A car carrying murder suspect Yukio Tanaka, center, enters a police station in Kyoto on Saturday morning. Photo: KYODO
crime

Police drive 'gyoza king' murder suspect 500 km to avoid yakuza public transport attack

2 Comments
KYOTO

A mobster arrested for allegedly murdering a prominent fast-food businessman who was head of Gyoza no Ohsho (King of Gyoza) in 2013, was driven some 500 kilometers Friday from a Fukuoka Prefecture prison to a Kyoto police station for questioning, with police apparently avoiding public transport to protect him from other yakuza attack.

It took a convoy of police cars around 11 hours to transport Yukio Tanaka, 56, to Kyoto from the prison where he was serving time for an assault in 2018.

The vehicle carrying Tanaka, a senior member of a gangster group linked with the Kudo-kai crime syndicate, arrived at the police station in Kyoto shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday as a swarm of reporters and photographers awaited his arrival outside the building.

Tanaka was arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, then head of Ohsho Food Service Corp, with a firearm at a parking lot in front of the company's head office in the west Japan city on Dec 19, 2013.

There were concerns among police officials about Kudo-kai members staging an attack during Tanaka's transfer in an attempt to "eliminate" him before he reveals Kudo-kai's involvement, an investigative source said.

"They (Kudo-kai) don't care at all about harming bystanders" to achieve their objective, the source said.

The arrest came after the Kyoto police obtained expert testimony showing that traces of DNA from a cigarette butt found near the crime scene matched that of the suspect. The cigarette was the same brand as those Tanaka usually smoked at the time, investigative sources have said.

The police suspect that Tanaka was hired to kill Ohigashi, but have so far found no other connection between them, according to the sources.

Tanaka was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2020 for shooting at a company car that belonged to major general contractor Obayashi Corp in Fukuoka in 2008.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Why waste all the manpower and tax dollars to transport this criminal? Just stick him in a locked car and let his old yakuza friends come and kill him. Then arrest those guys and follow the same procedure. Repeat as necessary and soon enough all the yakuza will be gone!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Do they seriously think other gangsters will sacrifice their lives by attacking a large group of police in public to try to kill this guy? I could see them trying to kill him in prison, but it seems crazy to think they would set the govt on themselves by doing something that would kill a bunch of bystanders. They kind of bank on most Japanese feeling like they aren't much of a danger to ordinary people.....if they did something crazy there would be demands that the govt deal with them once and for all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

Great Spots For Autumn Cocktails In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Harvest Horrors: 5 Japanese Ghosts to Fear in Fall

GaijinPot Blog

Nakasendo Trail (Magome-Tsumago)

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo