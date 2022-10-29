Police drive 'gyoza king' murder suspect 500 km to avoid yakuza public transport attack

A mobster arrested for allegedly murdering a prominent fast-food businessman who was head of Gyoza no Ohsho (King of Gyoza) in 2013, was driven some 500 kilometers Friday from a Fukuoka Prefecture prison to a Kyoto police station for questioning, with police apparently avoiding public transport to protect him from other yakuza attack.

It took a convoy of police cars around 11 hours to transport Yukio Tanaka, 56, to Kyoto from the prison where he was serving time for an assault in 2018.

The vehicle carrying Tanaka, a senior member of a gangster group linked with the Kudo-kai crime syndicate, arrived at the police station in Kyoto shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday as a swarm of reporters and photographers awaited his arrival outside the building.

Tanaka was arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, then head of Ohsho Food Service Corp, with a firearm at a parking lot in front of the company's head office in the west Japan city on Dec 19, 2013.

There were concerns among police officials about Kudo-kai members staging an attack during Tanaka's transfer in an attempt to "eliminate" him before he reveals Kudo-kai's involvement, an investigative source said.

"They (Kudo-kai) don't care at all about harming bystanders" to achieve their objective, the source said.

The arrest came after the Kyoto police obtained expert testimony showing that traces of DNA from a cigarette butt found near the crime scene matched that of the suspect. The cigarette was the same brand as those Tanaka usually smoked at the time, investigative sources have said.

The police suspect that Tanaka was hired to kill Ohigashi, but have so far found no other connection between them, according to the sources.

Tanaka was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2020 for shooting at a company car that belonged to major general contractor Obayashi Corp in Fukuoka in 2008.

