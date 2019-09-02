Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police end probe of Kawasaki stabbing rampage

YOKOHAMA

Police on Monday formally ended their investigation of a man who went on a fatal stabbing rampage in Kawasaki earlier this year targeting schoolchildren before killing himself.

Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51, carried out the knife attack on May 28 morning at the site where students of Caritas Elementary School were waiting for school buses. One of the pupils, 11-year-old Hanako Kuribayashi, was killed while 17 other pupils aged 6 to 12 were injured. Foreign Ministry official Satoshi Oyama, 39, who happened to be present at the scene, also died in the attack.

The police mobilized some 2,100 investigators in the case and interviewed some 390 people, but were unable to discover Iwasaki's motive. He died of a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck shortly after the rampage.

Police found no links between Iwasaki and Caritas Elementary School beyond the fact that one of his relatives was a graduate.

Iwasaki is suspected of buying the two knives used in attack in February. Footage from security cameras showed a man resembling him checking out the site where the children waited for buses and the school in the days before the rampage.

He lived with his uncle and his aunt, both in their 80s, in the same city, and had led a reclusive life in the years before the attack, according to the police.

While all the injured pupils have recovered and left hospitals, the school has continued to offer them individual counseling.

Police officers and local residents have been standing along routes to the school to keep a lookout for the pupils since classes resumed following the summer break.

"Some of the children are still recovering from trauma, so we have continued to work on offering care in individual cases," said Hiroaki Takamatsu, secretary general of Caritas Elementary School.

