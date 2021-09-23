Police, family appeal to public for help on Oita woman's disappearance in 2016

Oita prefectural police and the father of a 24-year-old woman who disappeared three years ago on Friday appealed to the public for any information that might shed light on her whereabouts.

Misaki Gojobori, a company employee in Oita City, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on Sept 25, 2016, after parting from a friend. When she did not show up for work the next day, her boss contacted her parents in Fukuoka Prefecture. The woman’s parents tried unsuccessfully to contact her and reported their daughter missing on the night of Sept 26.

On Friday, police and Gojobori’s father handed out posters to passersby in the vicinity of the apartment where she lived, Fuji TV reported.

Gojobori is 149 cms tall, of slim build and had shoulder-length black hair at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Oita police at 097-527-2131.

