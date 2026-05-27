Police get arrest warrant for alleged mastermind of Tochigi robbery-murder

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man in his 40s suspected of masterminding a robbery-murder in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, investigative sources said Wednesday, adding that he left Japan after the incident and may have traveled to Southeast Asia via China.

The arrest warrant was issued as police arrested four teenagers suspected of breaking into a home on May 14 to steal money and valuables before fatally stabbing a 69-year-old woman and injuring her two sons, as well as a couple who allegedly directed the four.

The man in his 40s is believed to have instructed through a messaging app the 28-year-old husband, Kaito Takemae, who was arrested while attempting to leave Japan at Tokyo's Haneda airport, and others, the sources said.

Police have been investigating the incident as a case involving loosely organized criminal groups known as tokuryu, suspecting a higher-level handler was behind the assault.

© KYODO