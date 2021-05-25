Police identify remains in suitcase retrieved from Lake Biwa as 2007 murder victim

Shiga prefectural police have identified the remains of a man found in a suitcase retrieved from Lake Biwa in Hikone City as a murder victim from 14 years ago.

An 83-year-old man found the partially opened suitcase, with half its top missing, at around 2:15 p.m. on May 17. He saw a skeletonized arm protruding from it and contacted a local government office which sent an official to confirm the report. The official then called police.

The remains were wrapped in a silver sheet. After a DNA analysis, the victim was identified as Takao Izawa (then 38), a dental clinic manager from Osaka City, who was murdered in 2007, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Three men, including Izawa’s former business partner, conspired to murder the victim by drugging him with an energy drink laced with the anesthetic ketamine. Izawa was then strangled to death at his office in Suita City, Osaka Prefecture.

The three were arrested and convicted of murdering Izawa in 2008 and are still in prison. They told police they dumped the body in the lake but police were unable to find the suitcase at the time.

