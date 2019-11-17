Police in talks with Setagaya family murder victims’ relatives about demolishing crime scene

The house where four members of a family were murdered on Dec 30, 2000, in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is currently holding talks with relatives of a family of four who were murdered in their house in Setagaya Ward 19 years ago, about demolishing the house.

The two-story house has been unoccupied ever since the murders and police wish to get the relatives’ permission to demolish it as it has become dilapidated over time.

Although police have documented evidence of the inside of the house as well as a 3D video reproduction of the residence, the victims’ relatives say they would like to keep the home intact until a suspect is arrested, Fuji TV reported.

Mikio Miyazawa, 44, his 41-year-old wife Yasuko, 8-year-old daughter Niina, and 6-year-old son Rei, were found dead on the morning of Dec 31, 2000. Miyazawa's son had been strangled, and the other three had been stabbed to death. Fingerprints and other evidence in the home indicate the killer used the computer and ate ice cream after the attack on Dec 30, spending several hours in the house before leaving the next morning before dawn.

To preserve any evidence at the crime scene in the hope that some lead might turn up, police did not demolish the house. However, with the unsolved crime heading into its 19th year at the end of next month, police see no reason for preserving the home for years to come.

The house, currently surrounded by a blue tarpaulin, shows visible signs of aging, such as cracks in the outer walls, and rain has reportedly been leaking through the roof. Ward officials are also concerned that passers-by and curious crime buffs who get too close could be injured by fragments from walls or the home completely collapsing. Citing these public safety concerns, police asked the relatives to reconsider demolishing the home.

Approximately 246,000 officers have been involved in the case to date, and police have received more than 16,000 pieces of information from the public. Yet the killer remains at large. There is a reward of 20 million yen for information which leads to the arrest of the killer or killers.

Despite extensive detective work focusing on the killer's clothing, accessories, weapons, and other circumstantial evidence such as the sand found on the clothing that the killer abandoned at the scene, police have not identified any suspects.

Following the murders, police found out that the clothes, including a sweater, and knife left at the scene had been bought in Kanagawa Prefecture. Three kinds of powered fluorescent dye were found on the trainers and bag left at the scene. In the pocket of the sweater, which had only gone on sale two months before the killings took place, traces of bird dropping, Japanese zelkova tree and willow leaves were found.

Police learned that 130 of those particular sweaters had been sold in Tokyo but have been able to only track down the owners of 12.

DNA analysis has revealed that traces of blood (type A) found at the scene not belonging to the family suggests that the killer has a mother of European descent, possibly from a country near the Mediterranean or Adriatic Sea.

Analysis of the Y-chromosome has revealed that the killer's father is of Asian descent, with the DNA appearing in 1 in 4 or 5 Koreans, 1 in 10 Chinese, and 1 in 13 Japanese. He is believed to be about 170 cms tall and of thin build.

