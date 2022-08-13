Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police inspector arrested for filming up woman’s skirt on escalator

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 45-year-old police inspector on suspicion of disturbing the public peace after he was seen filming up a woman’s skirt on an escalator at a train station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Friday at Keisei Chiba Station, Kyodo New reported. The suspect, Makoto Okada, is accused of standing behind the woman on an escalator going up to the platform and using his smartphone camera to film up her skirt.

Another man on the escalator behind Okada saw what he was doing and called out to him. Okada ran along the platform and went down the steps toward the ticket gate where he was grabbed by a police officer who had been alerted by station staff.

Police said Okada, who was drunk at the time of his arrest, has denied the allegation.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Another one. Throw his badge in the bay.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

