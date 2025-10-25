Police inspector arrested for taking upskirt images in Nagoya store

Nagoya prefectural police have arrested a 38-year-old police inspector from Tsu City, Mie Prefecture, on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images up a woman’s skirt.

According to police, Hideaki Kobayashi entered a store in Nagoya's Meito Ward at around 10:55 a.m. on Saturday and allegedly used his smartphone to film up a woman’s skirt, NTV reported.

A store employee noticed what he was doing and called called 110. Kobayashi was still in the store when police arrived. Police searched Kobayashi's belongings and found footage on his smartphone that appeared to have been secretly filmed.

Police said Kobayashi has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying,"I went into the store with the intention of taking photos if I found a woman I liked."

Mie Prefectural Police Chief Inspector Nobuyoshi Yamamoto said in a statement:"This is an act of unacceptable misconduct for a police officer, and we will take strict action based on the results of the Aichi prefectural police investigation."

According to Mie police, Kobayashi was hired in April 2010 and had been working at Tsunan Police Station since March of this year.

This marks the third arrest of a Mie prefectural police officer this year.

