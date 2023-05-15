Police investigate suspicious fires in Chiba Prefecture

Police in Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, are investigating a series of fires at an apartment building parking lot as cases of arson.

In the latest incident, a fire broke out at the bicycle and motorbike parking lot of the building at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. The fire department dispatched seven fire trucks to the scene. A motorbike was discovered partially damaged by the fire.

On May 3, at the same apartment building, a suspicious fire destroyed 17 bicycles in the parking lot. A second fire on May 13 damaged eight motorbikes and over 10 bicycles, while the roof of the parking lot was partially destroyed.

The apartment building is in a residential area roughly 900 meters southeast of JR Shin-Urayasu Station.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and find out who was in the parking lot before the fires occurred.

