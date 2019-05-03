Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A police officer and a police dog patrol around the Imperial Palace on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
crime

Police investigating drone flights near imperial locations in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo are investigating reports of drones seen flying Thursday night over the imperial palace, the Akasaka Estate, as well as near the Musashino Imperial Graveyard in Hachioji.

Riot police on guard around the Imperial Palace reported seeing drones, flashing red and white lights, at around 8 p.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Drones were also seen between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. over the nearby Akasaka Estate where Emperor Naruhito and his family live.

Current laws strictly prohibit the flying of drones within Tokyo’s downtown areas, which encompass the Imperial Palace, the Diet building, the prime minister’s official residence and other buildings. Airports are also off-limits to drones.

Furthermore, drones are banned from flying anywhere in Japan at night.

According to police reports, several eyewitnesses claimed to have first seen the drones above Sakuradamon, heading toward the Hanzomon area. Police believe more than one drone was flying in the area.

Another drone was spotted near the Musashino Imperial Graveyard, where Emperor Naruhito’s great-grandfather and grandfather are buried.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog