crime

Police investigating spray attack in Osaka department store restroom

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Police in Osaka said Wednesday they are searching for a suspect who sprayed an unknown liquid on several women inside a department store, causing pain to their faces and eyes.

One of the victims was 85-year-old woman who was sprayed inside the ladies room on the 9th floor of the Hankyu Department Store in Osaka, a local police official said on condition of anonymity, citing protocol. The woman complained of pain in the cheek and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

At least six other people also had the unidentified liquid sprayed on their faces and had eye sores and other minor irritation, but none of them was seriously injured, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect, believed to be in their 30s. Kyodo News reported that the suspect is believed to be a woman.

Don't underestimate woman in Japan.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

