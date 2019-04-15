Police knew woman had problems with U.S. serviceman before their deaths

The U.S. military informed local police in Okinawa in January that a U.S. serviceman had problems with a Japanese woman and the police were trying to assure her safety before both of them were found dead at the weekend.

The U.S. Marine Corps on Monday revealed the dead U.S. serviceman was Gabriel Olivero, a 32-year-old from North Carolina.

According to the police, the U.S. military police contacted them in late January and told them there were problems in the relationship between the 44-year-old woman and the man.

The police met her multiple times in January and February to ensure her safety. When they called her in mid-March, she said there were no issues between the two at that time and she was doing alright.

Olivero and the woman were found dead Saturday at an apartment in the town of Chatan in Okinawa Prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

U.S. military sources earlier suggested he may have killed the woman and then committed suicide.

© KYODO