Police, local residents mark 1st anniversary of traffic accident that left 2 children dead

Police and local residents on Friday morning placed flowers at the scene of a traffic accident that left two children dead and 14 others injured one year ago, in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.

Senior police officers held a small memorial ceremony at a makeshift altar at 10 a.m., the time the accident occurred, Sankei Shimbun reported. Because of the coronavirus, no major service was held, but locals placed bouquets and offered prayers at the site.

In February, Fumiko Shintate, 53, was convicted of negligent driving resulting in death and injury after she turned at an intersection on May 8, 2019, and collided with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The car hit by Shintate's careened into a group of preschoolers, leaving two dead and injuring 14 others, including three nursery school teachers.

While her lawyer sought leniency, the Otsu District Court's Presiding Judge Naoki Onishi said her failure to pay attention to oncoming traffic should be considered seriously negligent.

The judge also said her pledge to never again drive a car was not sufficient reason to reduce the sentence.

Before she was sentenced, Shintate told the court, "The outcome might have been different had the speed of the other vehicle been slower or if there was a fence at the site of the accident, but I think I'm the one to blame," while the prosecutors said she has not sufficiently repented.

Her lawyer argued that the other vehicle's driver, who was not charged over the incident, was partially at fault.

© Japan Today/Kyodo