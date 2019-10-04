Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This image taken from the laundromat's surveillance camera footage shows two men stealing money on Oct 1. Photo: YouTube
crime

Police looking for coin laundry theft gang

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo are looking for two men and possibly an accomplice believed to have stolen at least 9 million yen since August by forcibly opening coin laundry machines operated by the same chain in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

According to police, coin laundromats were broken into and money change machines were destroyed in 37 locations in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures, and about 9 million yen was stolen.

The laundromat chain operator has suffered losses of over 200 million yen, including the cost of repairs, Fuji TV reported. Surveillance camera footage taken during one robbery at around 11 p.m. on Oct 2 showed two men using electric power tools and crowbars to destroy the money change machines within several minutes.

Police believe a third man stands outside the laundromat in each case, acting as a lookout.

© Japan Today

© Japan Today

