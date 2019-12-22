Police looking for man who flashed woman in Sapporo on freezing cold night

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

While flashers’ motivation is beyond the personal understanding of mentally balanced individuals, their objective is pretty simple. They want people to see their junk, and specifically they want people who don’t want to see their junk to see it.

So it’s a little hard to follow the logic of a man who flashed a woman in Sapporo’s Toyohira Ward on Dec 18. According to a notice from the Hokkaido Prefectural Police Crime Prevention Information Dispatch Room Twitter account, the incident occurred on a street in the Hiragishi neighborhood. Witnesses say the man, who is believed to be in his 30s or 40s, had his hair in twin tails, as paired ponytails are called in Japan.

While that’s a fashionable hairstyle for idol singers and anime girls, it’s a pretty unusual hairdo for an “obese” guy (as the report describes him), and likely pulled a measure of attention away from his exposed groin. He was also dressed in a pink long-sleeved T-shirt, an eye-catching color which would also help to pull visual focus to his upper body.

But perhaps the most counterproductive aspect of the flasher’s plan was that, as mentioned, the incident took place in Sapporo. Police say the flashing occurred at around 10:30 p.m., at which time the temperature had dipped down to about -1 degree Celsius.

