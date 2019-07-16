Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police looking for man who poked another man in eye with umbrella

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo disclosed Wednesday they are looking for a man who poked another man in the eye with what is believed to be an umbrella tip after an argument outside JR Meguro Station earlier this month.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. on July 4. The man who was struck by the umbrella remains in hospital and may lose the sight in one of his eyes, police said.

The victim, a company employee, told police he was outside the station waiting for a taxi when a man he did not know poked him in the eye with the umbrella. Police did not reveal what started the argument that led to the assault.

The assailant was wearing black pants and a white shirt. Police said they have been examining surveillance camera footage taken outside the station to try and identify him.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Japan Ranked No. 2 Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Art & Culture

6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimonos

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel