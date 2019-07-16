Police looking for man who poked another man in eye with umbrella

Police in Tokyo disclosed Wednesday they are looking for a man who poked another man in the eye with what is believed to be an umbrella tip after an argument outside JR Meguro Station earlier this month.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. on July 4. The man who was struck by the umbrella remains in hospital and may lose the sight in one of his eyes, police said.

The victim, a company employee, told police he was outside the station waiting for a taxi when a man he did not know poked him in the eye with the umbrella. Police did not reveal what started the argument that led to the assault.

The assailant was wearing black pants and a white shirt. Police said they have been examining surveillance camera footage taken outside the station to try and identify him.

