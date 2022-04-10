Police officer arrested after stimulants found in his work desk

A 51-year-old assistant police inspector in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamines after he allegedly hid the stimulants in his desk drawer at work.

Police said Kazumasa Nakagawa, who works in the Organized Crime Division at Asakusa police station, was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating the Stimulants Control Act, Kyodo News reported. Police said Nakagawa has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “The drugs were in my possession for rapid test purposes, but I never used them.”

According to reports, police at the Drugs and Firearms Division received an anonymous tip in March about Nakagawa keeping stimulants in his work desk.

Nakagawa has been working for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department for 28 years, investigating drug cases for the last 10 years.

