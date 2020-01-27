Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police officer arrested for abusing wife

SHIZUOKA

Police in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of domestic violence after he grabbed his wife’s shoulders and hurled her to the floor.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the woman, who is in her 30s, called 110 and said her husband had physically assaulted her.

Following his arrest, the suspect, whose name has not been released, was quoted by police as saying, “We were arguing over trivial matters.”

At the time of his arrest, the suspect had been drinking alcohol and had a blood alcohol content of 0.05 mm. He was released from custody after 8 a.m. on Sunday. His wife was not seriously hurt.

Shizuoka police Inspector Hiroshi Mihara issued a public apology by stating, “We are sincerely sorry that a police officer has been arrested on domestic violence charges and offer our deepest apologies to residents of [Shizuoka Prefecture]. We will continue to make sure that our employees have a clear understanding of their duties and will strictly enforce discipline.”

