Police officer arrested for assaulting 3-week-old daughter by dropping her on the floor

A 25-year-old police officer from Funabashi Police Station in Chiba Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his 3-week-old daughter by dropping her on the floor, causing serious injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec 23, while the officer was at a relative’s house in Matsudo, NHK reported.

Police said the officer, Yuta Akimoto of the Funabashi Police Station Community Affairs Division, told them he became angry because his daughter wouldn’t stop crying. He picked her up and dropped her on the floor.

Arimoto called 119 about seven hours later, and his daughter was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving treatment for a fractured skull.

The hospital, suspicious of the injury, reported it to the child consultation center, and the police were contacted.

Akimoto, who was arrested on Saturday, was quoted as saying, "I was irritated by my daughter's crying.”

Akimoto lives with his wife and daughter, and has been on paternity leave since his daughter was born.

