crime

Police officer arrested for assaulting movie-goer at theater in Aichi Prefecture

AICHI

An assistant police inspector in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a male movie-goer at a theater.

According to Aichi prefectural police, Akinori Komoda, 53, who works in the community affairs division, grabbed the shoulders of a 34-year-old man and dragged him along the aisle in the theater at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Komoda was off duty on Tuesday and repeatedly told the man to stop fiddling with his smartphone during the movie. The physical altercation ensued when the man ignored Komoda’s requests.  

After the incident, the man called Komaki Police Station to file a complaint. Police said Komoda has partially denied the charge and quoted him as saying,“Although I did grab his shoulders, I did not drag him (inside the movie theater).”

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

