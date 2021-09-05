Police officer arrested for assaulting restaurant worker

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of assaulting a restaurant worker.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday outside a gyudon (beef bowl) restaurant in Koto Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Keita Setsukinai, who works in Nishiarai Police Station’s Organized Crime Department, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he “doesn’t recall” the incident.

Police said Setsukinai finished his shift at 1 p.m. Sunday and began drinking alcohol at his home. At 9:30 p.m., he went to the gyudon restaurant located five kilometers from his home. After finishing his meal, he kicked the ticket machine as he left. A male employee, who is in his 50s, chased after him, at which point Setsukinai grabbed him, threw him to the ground and kicked him in the left abdomen.

At the time of his arrest, Setsukinai was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of 0.88 mm per 100 ml of exhaled breath.

