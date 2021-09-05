Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police officer arrested for assaulting restaurant worker

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of assaulting a restaurant worker.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday outside a gyudon (beef bowl) restaurant in Koto Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Keita Setsukinai, who works in Nishiarai Police Station’s Organized Crime Department, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he “doesn’t recall” the incident.

Police said Setsukinai finished his shift at 1 p.m. Sunday and began drinking alcohol at his home. At 9:30 p.m., he went to the gyudon restaurant located five kilometers from his home. After finishing his meal, he kicked the ticket machine as he left. A male employee, who is in his 50s, chased after him, at which point Setsukinai grabbed him, threw him to the ground and kicked him in the left abdomen.

At the time of his arrest, Setsukinai was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of 0.88 mm per 100 ml of exhaled breath.

How drunk is that?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

At the time of his arrest, Setsukinai was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of 0.88 mm per 100 ml of exhaled breath.

Under-surprise of the day. There is something particularly odious about a cop who abuses his training.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Headline is misleading !

Off duty police officer was arrested !

Because he wasn't working at the time .

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Classy.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

0.88 mm per 100 ml

Limits are either calculated in mg per mL of blood, or in mL per L of breath.

Millimetres (mm) make no sense here.

Also mL is the correct spelling since the SI unit is L.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The police officer was arrested as he should have been. I only wonder what would have happened if this had happened in the U.S. Any citizen would have to be out of his or her mind to chase an armed drunk cop. If one did one would likely end up dead. The cop would be exonerated. Any protesters would be told the police were protecting them.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Throw this worthless, good for nothing violent scum into a prison for a few years with the general prisoners. See how tough he is then.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Well, whatever happened, then just fire that idiot because he is not even capable of recalling. That profession requires that you can recall what just happened, so that own statement should be sufficient.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If it’s not up skirting then it’s kicking people in the ground-what next?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

