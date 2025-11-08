Police officer arrested for attempted voyeurism by using miniature camera in his sneaker

Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of voyeurism for allegedly attempting to take upskirt images of a woman by using a miniature camera attached to his sneaker.

Police said Koichi Sakuma, a sergeant at Futaba Police Station in Fukushima Prefecture, is accused of pointing his sneaker with the camera in it up the skirt of a teenage girl outside JR Koriyama Station in Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture, at around 7:35 a.m. on Friday, TBS reported.

A passerby spotted Sakuma pointing his leg beneath the girl’s skirt and contacted police at a nearby koban (police box).

The suspect, who was detained, is a patrol officer in the Reconstruction Support Division of Futaba Police Station. He was off duty at the time.

