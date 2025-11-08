 Japan Today
crime

Police officer arrested for attempted voyeurism by using miniature camera in his sneaker

1 Comment
FUKUSHIMA

Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of voyeurism for allegedly attempting to take upskirt images of a woman by using a miniature camera attached to his sneaker.

Police said Koichi Sakuma, a sergeant at Futaba Police Station in Fukushima Prefecture, is accused of pointing his sneaker with the camera in it up the skirt of a teenage girl outside JR Koriyama Station in Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture, at around 7:35 a.m. on Friday, TBS reported.

A passerby spotted Sakuma pointing his leg beneath the girl’s skirt and contacted police at a nearby koban (police box). 

The suspect, who was detained, is a patrol officer in the Reconstruction Support Division of Futaba Police Station. He was off duty at the time.

1 Comment
the usual it comes down to say we are TRYING to prevent this from happening but they can’t control themselves sorry we apologize on to the next time it happens again

