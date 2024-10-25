 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Police officer arrested for attempting to film up woman’s skirt at train station

3 Comments
TOKYO

A 32-year-old police officer has been arrested after he attempted to film up a woman's skirt at a train station in Tokyo.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Thursday at JR Ogikubo Station in Suginami Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.  

Police said Junsuke Maezaki, a sergeant at the Koiwa Police Station Traffic Division, used his smartphone to try and film up the woman’s skirt on an escalator at the station.

Maezaki was spotted by another police office patrolling the station.

3 Comments
If it’s not a teacher it’s a policeman. What is wrong with the chaps in these professions

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

To serve, to protect and to take a snap.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Again!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

