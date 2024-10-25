Police officer arrested for attempting to film up woman’s skirt at train station

A 32-year-old police officer has been arrested after he attempted to film up a woman's skirt at a train station in Tokyo.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Thursday at JR Ogikubo Station in Suginami Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Junsuke Maezaki, a sergeant at the Koiwa Police Station Traffic Division, used his smartphone to try and film up the woman’s skirt on an escalator at the station.

Maezaki was spotted by another police office patrolling the station.

© Japan Today