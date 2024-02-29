Police officer arrested for breaking into house to steal woman’s underwear

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of breaking and entering after he was caught inside a house in Edogawa Ward on Tuesday.

Police said the officer, Kensuke Tsunoda who works at the Ushigome Police Department, was quoted as saying he broke into the house where a man and his wife live to steal the woman’s underwear, Kyodo News reported. The man woke up at 5:40 a.m. and saw Tsunoda in the house and called police.

Police said Tsunoda has admitted to the allegation.

A spokesman for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said: "It is extremely regrettable that an officer was arrested. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident."

