Police officer arrested for filming up woman’s dress

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old police officer on suspicion of violating the public nuisance law after he used his smartphone camera to film up a woman’s dress.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Saturday at a shopping center. Kyodo News reported that the officer, Kosuke Hayakawa, who is stationed at Nasukarasuyama, approached the woman who is in her 20s while she was shopping. He pointed the phone up her dress.

The woman told police she sensed something strange and turned around. Seeing Hayakawa with the smartphone pointed at her dress, she called out to a store employee.

Hayakawa, who was not on duty on Saturday, was detained until police arrived.

