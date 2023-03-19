Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police officer arrested for filming up woman’s dress

0 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old police officer on suspicion of violating the public nuisance law after he used his smartphone camera to film up a woman’s dress.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Saturday at a shopping center. Kyodo News reported that the officer, Kosuke Hayakawa, who is stationed at Nasukarasuyama, approached the woman who is in her 20s while she was shopping. He pointed the phone up her dress.

The woman told police she sensed something strange and turned around. Seeing Hayakawa with the smartphone pointed at her dress, she called out to a store employee.

Hayakawa, who was not on duty on Saturday, was detained until police arrived.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel