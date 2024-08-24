 Japan Today
crime

Police officer arrested for filming woman in toilet in Fukuoka park

FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 38-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of using his smartphone to film a woman in a toilet at a seaside park.

The incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday at the park in Sawara Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Shunji Kitagawa, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he did it to relieve his stress and satisfy his sexual desire.

According to police, the woman, a Korean national, was in the toilet cubicle when she saw a smartphone being pointed at her from beneath the partition of the next cubicle. She exited the toilet and told her male companion, also a Korean national, who was outside. He went into the toilet and called out to the person in the cubicle. Kitagawa fled from the toilet but the woman’s friend chased him for 120 meters and subdued him.

Police said Kitagawa was off duty at the time and that he had been hiding in the toilet cubicle for some time that afternoon. Images of other women were found on his smartphone.

At a news conference on Sunday, Fukuoka Prefectural Police Chief Inspector Takenori Tsuchitani said, "This is unacceptable behavior for a police officer. We deeply apologize to the victim and the people of the prefecture for his behavior.”

images of other women were found on his smartphone...

has he been sacked yet?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

