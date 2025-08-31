Police officer arrested for stealing ¥10,000 from woman at police station

Hiroshima prefectural police have arrested a 31-year-old police officer on suspicion of stealing 10,000 yen in cash from a 78-year-old woman who had visited the police station to renew her driver's license.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:55 a.m. on June 23 at a police station in Takehara City, TBS reported.

Police said Shinya Masumoto, a sergeant, is accused of stealing the money from the woman’s handbag while he was giving her an eye test.

After completing the test, the woman realized her cash was missing when she went to pay the fee. She consulted with police on the spot, but decided that she might have been mistaken about having money in her bag and left.

However, a colleague of Masumoto was suspicious and discussed the matter with his superior the next day.

After being questioned, Masumoto admitted to the allegation, police said.

Chief Inspector Keiji Norimune of the Hiroshima prefectural police commented, "This is an act that is unacceptable for a police officer, and we offer our deepest apologies to the victim and the people of the prefecture. We will take strict disciplinary action against the officer in question based on the results of the investigation.”

This is the fifth arrest of a Hiroshima prefectural police officer or employee this year.

