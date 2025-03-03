Police officer arrested for stealing ¥30 mil in cash from apartment of deceased man

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 45-year-old police officer on suspicion of theft after he stole 30 million in cash from the apartment of a deceased man.

According to police, Genki Kobayashi, who is assigned to the Kamata Police Station's Organized Crime Control Division, first went to the apartment in Ota Ward with his superior on Jan 31 following the death of the elderly male resident, NHK reported.

That night at around 8 p.m., Kobayashi went to the apartment again alone, taking the apartment key that had been kept at the police station, and stole 3 million yen in cash and a duplicate key. Kobayashi used the duplicate key to enter the apartment again at around 6 p.m. on Feb 4 and found another 27 million yen in cash hidden.

On Feb 23, Kobayashi reported what he had done to his superior.

